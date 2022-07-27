The PIT is putting FEAR into the ENEMY! This BATTLE is about to HEAT UP! We are READY! PRAY!

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LT of And We Know.Folks I am reusing some intros made in the past as we continue our travels and this laptop takes a long time to render those big intros… hope you enjoy these reminders… still relevant as we enter this war… this battle for our future, the future of our children… we are in a battle… never forget it. We will see Greg Philipps and the Pit, Kari Lake on fire, Liz Cheney exposed… and so much more…
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