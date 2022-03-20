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Devolution Part 11 - CrowdStrike, Patel Patriot, 17 Sep 2021
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57 views • March 20, 2022
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 11 - 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐞, 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 17 𝐒𝐞𝐩 2021
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-11
Patrick actually starts reading Devolution Part 11 right away.
At the outset, I would state that "CrowdStrike" is a "cybersecurity firm hired by the DNC" and is featured in Robert Mueller's report, per Patel Patriot in this chapter.
We are getting closer to the culmination of what we're waiting for. Before reading Devolution Part 11, Patrick Gunnels discusses several topics: 1) battery technology, 2) an article about John Durham's recent indictment of Michael Sussmann (Clinton attorney), and 3) Nicki Manaj.
On 24 September 2021, the Arizona State Senate will announce the results of the audit it has done of the 3 November 2020 election. Patrick announces he and Patel Patriot will be broadcasting the event on Twitch. (I would think most likely on Patrick's Twitch channel, https://www.twitch.tv/pgunnels for those desiring to watch.)
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-11
Patrick actually starts reading Devolution Part 11 right away.
At the outset, I would state that "CrowdStrike" is a "cybersecurity firm hired by the DNC" and is featured in Robert Mueller's report, per Patel Patriot in this chapter.
We are getting closer to the culmination of what we're waiting for. Before reading Devolution Part 11, Patrick Gunnels discusses several topics: 1) battery technology, 2) an article about John Durham's recent indictment of Michael Sussmann (Clinton attorney), and 3) Nicki Manaj.
On 24 September 2021, the Arizona State Senate will announce the results of the audit it has done of the 3 November 2020 election. Patrick announces he and Patel Patriot will be broadcasting the event on Twitch. (I would think most likely on Patrick's Twitch channel, https://www.twitch.tv/pgunnels for those desiring to watch.)
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