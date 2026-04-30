🚨MTG exposes Trump's secret deal with the Zionist lobby to become president - Tucker Carlson, clip yesterday

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🚨🔊 MTG exposes Trump's secret deal with the Zionist lobby to become president
The former congresswoman says every US leader must pledge allegiance to Israel — or be denied power.
"To become president of the United States, there's deals that have to be made. Otherwise, you aren't allowed to have that power. I believe Trump had to make a deal like this," she told Tucker Carlson.
The US administration is effectively held captive. The price of the presidency is a vow to Netanyahu.