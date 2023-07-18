Mark Levin: The Democrat Party and the FBI Are Jeopardizing the 1st Amendment

Mark Levin, Life Liberty & Levin: The Democrat Party and the FBI Are Jeopardizing the 1st Amendment
For years, domestic monitoring and surveillance against American citizens has grown. Now, the Biden Administration has taken it to new levels. Mark’s new book, THE DEMOCRAT PARTY HATES AMERICA, takes a deep dive into the insidious nature of the tyrannical and totalitarian Left and its hunger for power and control. America’s liberty is in jeopardy and we have to stop the madness.
https://rumble.com/v30iwe0-the-democrat-party-and-the-fbi-are-jeopardizing-the-1st-amendment.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.