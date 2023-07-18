Create New Account
Mark Levin: The Democrat Party and the FBI Are Jeopardizing the 1st Amendment
Mark Levin, Life Liberty & Levin: The Democrat Party and the FBI Are Jeopardizing the 1st Amendment


For years, domestic monitoring and surveillance against American citizens has grown. Now, the Biden Administration has taken it to new levels. Mark’s new book, THE DEMOCRAT PARTY HATES AMERICA, takes a deep dive into the insidious nature of the tyrannical and totalitarian Left and its hunger for power and control. America’s liberty is in jeopardy and we have to stop the madness.



https://rumble.com/v30iwe0-the-democrat-party-and-the-fbi-are-jeopardizing-the-1st-amendment.html

 

