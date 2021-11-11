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STEW PETERS WITH DR. ARIYANA LOVE - MARBURG, AIDS, EBOLA IN VAXX, INTENTIONAL INFECTION UNDERWAY
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1739 views • November 11, 2021
Credit to Stew Peters
Finish naturopathic Doctor Ariyana Love says there’s new research out of Spain supporting the idea that at least some batches of the coronavirus vaccine have graphene oxide in them. She tells Stew that graphene oxide is included as a way to deliver nanotechnology into the blood of the vaccinated, as well as components of Ebola and the Marburg virus.
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Finish naturopathic Doctor Ariyana Love says there’s new research out of Spain supporting the idea that at least some batches of the coronavirus vaccine have graphene oxide in them. She tells Stew that graphene oxide is included as a way to deliver nanotechnology into the blood of the vaccinated, as well as components of Ebola and the Marburg virus.
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
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