This is what EMR and EMF are doing to your blood right now and what you can do about it

Unfortunately, we are bathed in a literal soup of electromagnetic frequencies (EMF) and electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The man-made frequencies are by and large harmful to our health. Yet EMR and EMF are largely silent and invisible.

In this episode I should you some reports showing blood microscopy of blood from an individual that has not been exposed to any EMR / EMF, then have just 20 minutes on the phone, or wearing a smartwatch just what happens to their blood, and your blood. Then a look at the same blood after using or having a Photonic Square on the device or a Photonic Shield on your body and how this once more normalises the structure of the blood. I also take a quick look at a report by the Bion Institute that confirms the efficacy of the Photonic products for shielding us from harmful EMF and EMR.

If you want to read the full reports and watch the videos you will find them here:

https://photonic.global/research/ref/adrian/

