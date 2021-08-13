© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PROOF OF THE EARTHS SHAPE, AND WHY ITS SO INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT TO YOU..! #RFB
Follow
9
Share
Report
498 views • August 13, 2021
SAT PHONES AND EVERYTHING ELSE https://www.amazon.com/ideas/amzn1.account.AH6Y3VOUIEWFX755GDTWVT5FLHXA/2SBCPI9A8GQNH?ref=pf_ov_at_ideas_sil
ORDER BEFORE YOU CANT ANYMORE:https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-richie-from-boston-may-2020?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=RFB.Richie.From.Boston
MOON ISNT A ROCK https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1oCNGcbwxWg
https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/
https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20040008097
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/19710018599
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/19720012071
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/19790005472
https://www.nasa.gov/centers/dryden/pdf/88072main_H-1259.pdf
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/19880014378
https://www.nasa.gov/centers/dryden/pdf/88248main_H-1777.pdf
https://www.nasa.gov/centers/dryden/pdf/88507main_H-2179.pdf
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20060053337
https://www.arl.army.mil/arlreports/2000/ARL-TR-2156.pdf
https://www.arl.army.mil/arlreports/2003/ARL-TR-2696.pdf
https://www.arl.army.mil/arlreports/2010/ARL-TR-5118.pdf?doing_wp_cron=1628612529.6356461048126220703125
Shared from and subscribe to:
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
ORDER BEFORE YOU CANT ANYMORE:https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-richie-from-boston-may-2020?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=RFB.Richie.From.Boston
MOON ISNT A ROCK https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1oCNGcbwxWg
https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/
https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20040008097
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/19710018599
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/19720012071
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/19790005472
https://www.nasa.gov/centers/dryden/pdf/88072main_H-1259.pdf
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/19880014378
https://www.nasa.gov/centers/dryden/pdf/88248main_H-1777.pdf
https://www.nasa.gov/centers/dryden/pdf/88507main_H-2179.pdf
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20060053337
https://www.arl.army.mil/arlreports/2000/ARL-TR-2156.pdf
https://www.arl.army.mil/arlreports/2003/ARL-TR-2696.pdf
https://www.arl.army.mil/arlreports/2010/ARL-TR-5118.pdf?doing_wp_cron=1628612529.6356461048126220703125
Shared from and subscribe to:
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.