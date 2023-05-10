Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AOTCAS Bonus Episode: Selling Baby Parts+12 Year Old Sounds Off On Woke School Board
9 views
channel image
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
Published 17 hours ago |

Under the Obama administration, Planned Parenthood was into some really dark and terrible experiments using aborted baby parts.

I also applaud a brave 12 year old who stood up to the "adults" in the room on gender ideology.

DONATE TO THE SHOW
Venmo: @jesusandliberty
Cash App: $jesusandliberty

Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website
Follow me
Christians4liberty.com
Youtube: @jesusandliberty
Rumble: @jesusandliberty
Twitter: @jesusandliberty
Truth Social: @jesusandliberty

Keywords
freedomlibertypoliticsjesuschristianitychurchcultureplannedparenthoodculturewar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket