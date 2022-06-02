2 Pentecost 2022 ABC's Infiltrated Our Ranks To Spy On Freedom To Enslave

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New Blog Series Explaining what a Christian is compared to todays "hybrid" pseudo mind full of lies, lost in their imagination Christians. Christian means a very Holy person, because God lives in us. His Holy Spirit. "Holy Matrimony" actually means two very holy pure clean minded people joined by the power of God's love. No course jesting or impure language so the children are very clean minded, pure, mentally stable.
Pentecost Birth of the Church, baring Fruit Pentecost June 4-5 Feast of Weeks, Celebrating Harvest of Barley
The intelligence Agencies job is to stop this stuff, (contagious diseases), from coming into the country. That is their job. If it gets in, then they open the gate for the enemy. Which is treason. The President is over the Intelligence Agencies which means the bucks stops with the President he must step down for failure to protect the country. Close down all Intelligence Agencies. They are all accomplices to this treason. Just like the mass shootings they should have stopped.
They have the means and ability to do so.
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Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information January 2021
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/01/resistance-chicks-masfaith3-leah-and.html
JoshWhoTV Resistance Chicks Podcast! https://www.joshwhoradio.net/director...
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