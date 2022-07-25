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THE LATEST WHITEHAT MILITARY INTELLIGENCE SITUATION UPDATES! 7/24/2022
QUALIFIED OBSERVERS
QUALIFIED OBSERVERS
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390 views • July 25, 2022

The Clinton Cabal is being exposed by the mainstream media. Hillary Clinton's Uranium One Document has been leaked. Barack Obama is Adolf Hitler’s grandson. Dutch farmers are over throwing there GOVT. The latest John Durham Revelations. Trump’s plan is in the final stages. Over 30 assassination attempts on Trump while he was in office. The Vatican Underground Tunnels housed 2 super computer's, and are being destroyed. Shinzo Abe faked his death, and handed over deepstate server's to the whitehats. Lebanon is in full media blackout, and so much more in this latest update.

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whitehatsmilitaryintelligencesituationupdate
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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