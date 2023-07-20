Hollywood Communists Go On Strike: Privileged Actors Pretend To Be Oppressed, Demand More Money

Stew Peters Show





July 19, 2023





Hollywood is on strike, so America can breathe easy.

Columnist and author of “Charade - The Covid Lies that Crushed a Nation”, David Marcus, is here to discuss the recent strike by Hollywood actors.

The writers union has already been on strike for a couple months now, but they were just joined by actors which means the entire business of Hollywood has been shut down.

Their demands include more money, and protection against having their names and faces taken by studios for use with artificial intelligence.

The optics involve a bunch of pampered freaks turning out to spend 15 minutes pretending that they're oppressed coal miners.

A big Hollywood shutdown is good for America.

It means less poison coming out and less money going to people who will spend it on tearing our society down.

It also means more opportunity for alternative forms of entertainment and alternative producers of traditional films

Actress Jessica Chastain tweeted 87% of Screen Actors Guild members make less than 26K per year and don’t qualify for healthcare.

This statistical fact exposes SAG as being an ineffective union.

If almost 90% of union members can’t make a livable wage then what is the point of joining the union?

50 years ago if someone wanted to be an actor you would show up and try and get the part.

However, today actors are told they must go to school and that results in them being indoctrinated in woke left wing ideology.

One of the only genres that is standing against wokeism is stand up comedy.

Hollywood is one of the most powerful institutions in the world.

It brainwashes millions of people every year and while they are shut down the mass mind control is on pause.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v310in0-hollywood-communists-go-on-strike-privileged-actors-pretend-to-be-oppressed.html



