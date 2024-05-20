Create New Account
Rafah Gaza Family Evacuated from Rafah To Khan Yunis Current Situation
channel image
alltheworldsastage
Published 17 hours ago

moon life | إيمان بنت غزة

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mriy1jhKwSo


نزوحنا للمرة السابعة بعد اجتياح رفح💔كيف عشنا أسبوع النزوح؟ ليش الكلام السيئ على السعودية ومصر


We were displaced for the seventh time after the Rafah invasion. How did we live the week of displacement? Why the bad talk about Saudi Arabia and Egypt?

israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

