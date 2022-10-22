The Sane Asylum #60 - 22 October 2022 - Guests: Jim Rizoli, Diane King + Dianna Ploss

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Guests: Jim Rizoli, Diane King & Dianna Ploss. The League of Extraordinary Revisionists returns to the Lost Weekend With Giuseppe! Honored to interview Massachusetts Gubernatorial Candidate Dianna Ploss for the first time. Lieutenant Governor Candidate Jim Rizoli and Campaign Manager Diane King round out the discussion.