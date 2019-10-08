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ADAM SCHIFF LIED TO YOUR FACE!!!
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38 views • October 08, 2019
Got you, scumbags!!!
Make my audio echo all you want, taint riders! I'm DONE.
Formerly a writer for Room Eight, now exiled. This, however, allowed me to clear my head and I've now found my true calling - spearheading the eradication of FrankenFoods from our food supply. It is irresponsible and foolhardy to allow our food supply to be suborned by the likes of Bayer/Monsanto, Sygenta, BASF and all other companies involved in the creation and promotion of genetically modified organisms. I hope to convince you to join me.
http://GM-No.blogspot.com
I am also beginning an effort to DRAIN THE SWAMP. I would appreciate your assistance, in any way that matters. My initiative is titled CANST.
CANST stands for Children Are Not Sex Toys
Here is the blog: https://www.minds.com/blog/view/701503350255919108
Here is my BitChute page: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d576WL2AwSIp/
Here is my Brighteon page (formerly Real.Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channel/vinman13
Here is my Bit.Tube page: https://bit.tube/CANST/GMNo
Here is my HotMedia page: https://hotmedia.site/VinMan13
Here is my Twitter account: https://twitter.com/c_a_n_s_t (currently suspended)
Here is my bitcoin address: 18TkhHqnCF9JrgR23D3Lam2Ffbys7AJMgj
Here is my PayPal address: https://paypal.me/GMNo
Make my audio echo all you want, taint riders! I'm DONE.
Formerly a writer for Room Eight, now exiled. This, however, allowed me to clear my head and I've now found my true calling - spearheading the eradication of FrankenFoods from our food supply. It is irresponsible and foolhardy to allow our food supply to be suborned by the likes of Bayer/Monsanto, Sygenta, BASF and all other companies involved in the creation and promotion of genetically modified organisms. I hope to convince you to join me.
http://GM-No.blogspot.com
I am also beginning an effort to DRAIN THE SWAMP. I would appreciate your assistance, in any way that matters. My initiative is titled CANST.
CANST stands for Children Are Not Sex Toys
Here is the blog: https://www.minds.com/blog/view/701503350255919108
Here is my BitChute page: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d576WL2AwSIp/
Here is my Brighteon page (formerly Real.Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channel/vinman13
Here is my Bit.Tube page: https://bit.tube/CANST/GMNo
Here is my HotMedia page: https://hotmedia.site/VinMan13
Here is my Twitter account: https://twitter.com/c_a_n_s_t (currently suspended)
Here is my bitcoin address: 18TkhHqnCF9JrgR23D3Lam2Ffbys7AJMgj
Here is my PayPal address: https://paypal.me/GMNo
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