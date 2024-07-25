Trump Shooting, False Flags, Cold War, JD Vance, Biden-Harris, Pedocracy, War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2024-07-24 Resident Trunk Shot in the Rear
Topic list:
* Johnny updates his Flying Monkeys on his move: “get back
to work”.
* Johnny breaks down the “Donald Trump assassination attempt”.
* Johnny is deeply disappointed that his friends William Ramsey and Sean McCann take the Trump “shooting” seriously.
* Who would tape their ear in solidarity with Donald Trump’s fake wounds?!
* Was Donald Trump picked many years ago to be President?
* U.S./U.S.S.R co-operation proves beyond doubt there is something above it all: what is it?
* A look at Donald Trump’s new Vice President candidate.
* How high-profile marriages are scripted: deeply disturbing.
* Joe Biden has dropped out! Did he know that he dropped out?
* A recap on what got Kamala Harris where she is.
* What is the best Bible translation? Johnny gives a recap.
* Was ex-Priest Richard Bennett legit?
* Why won’t Adventists expose the Vatican’s systemic child-rape war crime?
* The military-industrial complex loves it’s Greek mythology.
* Johnny on comicbook movies.
* Johnny recaps his revelations on “war”, killing and pacifism.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
_____________________
Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network
On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16
On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4
On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill
Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com
Darnell’s blog
https://independentconservative.com/
Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A
_____________________
Mr. Alex on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen