Trump Shooting, False Flags, Cold War, JD Vance, Biden-Harris, Pedocracy, War

CTB 2024-07-24 Resident Trunk Shot in the Rear

Topic list:

* Johnny updates his Flying Monkeys on his move: “get back to work”.

* Johnny breaks down the “Donald Trump assassination attempt”.

* Johnny is deeply disappointed that his friends William Ramsey and Sean McCann take the Trump “shooting” seriously.

* Who would tape their ear in solidarity with Donald Trump’s fake wounds?!

* Was Donald Trump picked many years ago to be President?

* U.S./U.S.S.R co-operation proves beyond doubt there is something above it all: what is it?

* A look at Donald Trump’s new Vice President candidate.

* How high-profile marriages are scripted: deeply disturbing.

* Joe Biden has dropped out! Did he know that he dropped out?

* A recap on what got Kamala Harris where she is.

* What is the best Bible translation? Johnny gives a recap.

* Was ex-Priest Richard Bennett legit?

* Why won’t Adventists expose the Vatican’s systemic child-rape war crime?

* The military-industrial complex loves it’s Greek mythology.

* Johnny on comicbook movies.

* Johnny recaps his revelations on “war”, killing and pacifism.

_____________________

