Jimmy Dore Reveals Stories Of Chicago Priest Who “Abused” Children (mirrored)

30 May 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShowIllinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Tuesday that the state has corroborated more than 1,900 victims’ child sex abuse claims against Catholic clergy in Illinois. The reported cases go back to 1950 and represent hundreds of abusers who were not previously made public.
Jimmy talks with Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger about his own experience growing up in Chicago with a priest who was widely known to sexually abuse child parishioners.
