Inflation To Get Much Worse! Courtesy of The "Inflation Reduction Act"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Published July 28, 2022
The Ron Paul Liberty Report
If you ever want to peer into the future, look at the names of the bills passed by Congress, and then assume the opposite results for their intended goals. The "Inflation Reduction Act" will be yet another example. You can expect much more inflation if such an act is ever implemented.