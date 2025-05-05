🇮🇷 Iran unveils Qasem Basir ballistic missile with high target accuracy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
•This missile is specially designed to bypass the American THAAD missile defense system
• Range: 1,300 km
• Does not use GPS and is resistant to electronic warfare
•The body is made of carbon composite
•Equipped with a maneuvering warhead
•Has an optical guidance head to destroy enemy ships.
