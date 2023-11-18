Create New Account
Died Suddenly in the Waking Hours, Martin Family’s Run-Around from the Medical Examiner | Teryn Gregson Ep 135
As Dr. Peter McCullough describes in our full-length documentary Shot Dead, the waking hours and athletic activity are the two most likely times for cardiac episodes. Allen and Taylor Martin describe losing their 18-year-old daughter in the morning of November 9th, 2022, 112 days after getting the COVID shot. The family joins us for a special Shot Dead episode of Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by WeThePatriotsUSA.org. The Martins were one of three families chronicling the loss of their children in our new documentary, Shot Dead. This is the full interview. To watch how their story intertwines with the rest of the families, watch the full feature-length film: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2023/11/shot-dead-the-covid-jab-documentary-they-dont-want-you-to-see-full-video/


