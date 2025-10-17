Col. Macgregor: Putin Gives Trump a REALITY CHECK on Tomahawks for Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
President Trump spoke on the phone with Russian President Putin for over two hours on Thursday, and he described it was a “productive” conversation, where they made plans for an upcoming summit in Budapest.
The Kremlin noted that the issue of the U.S. supplying long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kiev was raised during the call, and that Putin emphasized the fact that the weapons would not change the situation on the battlefield, but would destroy the progress the U.S. and Russia have made this year.
Ret. U.S. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor noted that if Trump does approve Tomahawks for the war against Russia, Moscow would rightfully see it as “an act of war,” due to the constant involvement from the U.S. Military that is required in each attack. And Russia would respond accordingly.
00:00-01:29 - Intro
01:30-04:31 - Trump, Putin Speak
04:32-09:41 - Tomahawks for Ukraine
09:42-11:25 - Zelensky to visit Trump
11:26-14:45 - CIA Ops in Venezuela
14:46-19:08 - Media Role in the War
19:09-23:15 - War with Iran Incoming
23:16-28:39 - More Endless War
28:40-29:17 - Thanks for Watching!
-----
Follow Col. Macgregor on X: https://x.com/DougAMacgregor
Support Rachel's work: https://www.patreon.com/rachelblevins
Buy me a coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/rachelblevins
Mirrored - Rachel Blevins
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!