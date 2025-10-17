BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Col. Macgregor: Putin Gives Trump a REALITY CHECK on Tomahawks for Ukraine
1 day ago

President Trump spoke on the phone with Russian President Putin for over two hours on Thursday, and he described it was a “productive” conversation, where they made plans for an upcoming summit in Budapest.

The Kremlin noted that the issue of the U.S. supplying long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kiev was raised during the call, and that Putin emphasized the fact that the weapons would not change the situation on the battlefield, but would destroy the progress the U.S. and Russia have made this year.

Ret. U.S. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor noted that if Trump does approve Tomahawks for the war against Russia, Moscow would rightfully see it as “an act of war,” due to the constant involvement from the U.S. Military that is required in each attack. And Russia would respond accordingly.

00:00-01:29 - Intro

01:30-04:31 - Trump, Putin Speak

04:32-09:41 - Tomahawks for Ukraine

09:42-11:25 - Zelensky to visit Trump

11:26-14:45 - CIA Ops in Venezuela

14:46-19:08 - Media Role in the War

19:09-23:15 - War with Iran Incoming

23:16-28:39 - More Endless War

28:40-29:17 - Thanks for Watching!

-----

Follow Col. Macgregor on X: https://x.com/DougAMacgregor

Support Rachel's work: https://www.patreon.com/rachelblevins

Buy me a coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/rachelblevins

Mirrored - Rachel Blevins

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

trumpputinukrainecol macgregortomahawks
