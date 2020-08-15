© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE END OF JAPAN! Freedomain Call In Aug 14 2020
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • August 15, 2020
Dear Stefan:
"I am worried about my safety, in the last couple of years the city I live in has had a huge demographic shift, I am literally the only white male left living in my neighbourhood now completely overrun by Pakistani immigrants and conservative Muslims, there are 4 mosques within a 10 minute walk all around my house and every day I hear of stabbings of people for being white and little girls being groomed and the police won't do anything about it, I cannot go back to my family as I had a tumultuous childhood and I'm in the process of cutting my mother out of my life.. I hope you get the chance to read this and maybe share some of your wonderful insights."
1:16
"What do you think of Star Trek's prime directive? How does it relate to relations between the third world and the first world? The directive forbids interference with societies considered not advanced enough, by the standards of United Federation of planets, AKA who the main characters work for. The novel Heart of Darkness comes to mind in showing some such interference."
▶️ Donate Now: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 4. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 LBRY: open.lbry.com/@freedomain:b
🔴 Minds: minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Brighteon: brighteon.com/channels/freedomain
🔴 Steemit: steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
"I am worried about my safety, in the last couple of years the city I live in has had a huge demographic shift, I am literally the only white male left living in my neighbourhood now completely overrun by Pakistani immigrants and conservative Muslims, there are 4 mosques within a 10 minute walk all around my house and every day I hear of stabbings of people for being white and little girls being groomed and the police won't do anything about it, I cannot go back to my family as I had a tumultuous childhood and I'm in the process of cutting my mother out of my life.. I hope you get the chance to read this and maybe share some of your wonderful insights."
1:16
"What do you think of Star Trek's prime directive? How does it relate to relations between the third world and the first world? The directive forbids interference with societies considered not advanced enough, by the standards of United Federation of planets, AKA who the main characters work for. The novel Heart of Darkness comes to mind in showing some such interference."
▶️ Donate Now: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 4. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 LBRY: open.lbry.com/@freedomain:b
🔴 Minds: minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Brighteon: brighteon.com/channels/freedomain
🔴 Steemit: steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.