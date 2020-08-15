THE END OF JAPAN! Freedomain Call In Aug 14 2020

Dear Stefan:



"I am worried about my safety, in the last couple of years the city I live in has had a huge demographic shift, I am literally the only white male left living in my neighbourhood now completely overrun by Pakistani immigrants and conservative Muslims, there are 4 mosques within a 10 minute walk all around my house and every day I hear of stabbings of people for being white and little girls being groomed and the police won't do anything about it, I cannot go back to my family as I had a tumultuous childhood and I'm in the process of cutting my mother out of my life.. I hope you get the chance to read this and maybe share some of your wonderful insights."



1:16



"What do you think of Star Trek's prime directive? How does it relate to relations between the third world and the first world? The directive forbids interference with societies considered not advanced enough, by the standards of United Federation of planets, AKA who the main characters work for. The novel Heart of Darkness comes to mind in showing some such interference."



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