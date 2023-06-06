Business Growth | How to Create Time and Financial Freedom Creating Business | Why Do 96% of Businesses Fail? Celebrating the 347% Increase In Profitability of PeakBusinessValuation.com

Daily Key Performance Indicators Needed to Run a Successful OXIFresh.com Franchise

STEP 1 - You must gather objective Google reviews from happy clients

STEP 2 - Interview potential employees at the same time every week

STEP 3 - You must never turn off your online ads

STEP 4 - Never stop tracking your key performance indicators

STEP 5 - You must conduct a daily huddle with team to make sure that they are following the system

STEP 6 - You must never stop training your people to provide excellent service

85% of Employees Lie On Resumes -

https://www.inc.com/jt-odonnell/staggering-85-of-job-applicants-lying-on-resumes-.html

75% of Employees Steal from the Workplace - https://www.forbes.com/sites/ivywalker/2018/12/28/your-employees-are-probably-stealing-from-you-here-are-five-ways-to-put-an-end-to-it/?sh=4c5bb5153386

Why 96 Percent of Businesses Fail Within 10 Years - https://www.inc.com/bill-carmody/why-96-of-businesses-fail-within-10-years.html

