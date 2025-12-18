The final power of the two witnesses trailer

this is a short trailer of my next documentary dealing with and overused subject called the two witnesses. In reality most of the documentary will be the surrounding circumstances of this time frame and something that must be overcome.

⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL



VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12



OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS



[email protected]