© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
wearechange
BOMBSHELL: They Knew ALL Along!
This report delves into the huge issue of FBI foreknowledge of major events and how the agency chose not to do anything.
Intro video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyChUDtBV0c
There is only so much you can say on social media nowadays. If you want access to truly independent media in which we can report the news and delivered raw, unfiltered commentary and analysis and discuss solutions, then join us at: http://lukeuncensored.com/
We are building a community of like minded free thinkers there and will be expanding the platform in the near future.
Be a conversation starter and meet like minded people by getting gear with captivating messages here: http://thebestpoliticalshirts.com/
Visit our MAIN SITE for more breaking news http://NEWS4achange.com
🥼MERC: http://thebestpoliticalshirts.com/
🌟SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/wearechange
👱🏼TELEGRAM: https://t.me/News4AChange
🤯FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/WeAreChangee
🐤TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange
👱♂️INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/lukewearechange
💩STEEMIT: https://steemit.com/@lukewearechange
🧠MINDS: https://www.minds.com/wearechange
Download and use the Brave Browser and support us - https://brave.com/wea800
OH YEAH since we are not corporate or government owned help us out http://wearechange.org/donate