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The War in Ukraine and the Collapsing World Order - Guests: Alastair Crooke - Scott Ritter - Max Blumenthal - SM Marandi - 041522
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240 views • April 21, 2022
The War in Ukraine and the Collapsing World Order
I'm sharing this video from, Zeinab Ghasemi on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vrMJoRDfRFI&;t=186s&ab_channel=ZeinabGhasemi
Watch this in-depth discussion with distinguished guests:
Alastair Crooke
Former EU senior diplomat and the founder and director of Conflicts Forum.
Scott Ritter
Former US Marine Corps Intelligence officer and UN Chief Weapons Inspector.
Max Blumenthal
American Journalist, author, blogger, and editor of The Grayzone website.
Seyed Mohammad Marandi
Professor of English literature and Orientalism, University of Tehran.
Hosted by the Institute for North American & European Studies (INAES)
Intro theme: TheFatRat
I'm sharing this video from, Zeinab Ghasemi on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vrMJoRDfRFI&;t=186s&ab_channel=ZeinabGhasemi
Watch this in-depth discussion with distinguished guests:
Alastair Crooke
Former EU senior diplomat and the founder and director of Conflicts Forum.
Scott Ritter
Former US Marine Corps Intelligence officer and UN Chief Weapons Inspector.
Max Blumenthal
American Journalist, author, blogger, and editor of The Grayzone website.
Seyed Mohammad Marandi
Professor of English literature and Orientalism, University of Tehran.
Hosted by the Institute for North American & European Studies (INAES)
Intro theme: TheFatRat
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