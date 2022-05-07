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Clown Planet News (7 May, 2022): Pfizer Doc Dump, Ukraine Weapons, Ruth Sent Us vs Catholic Churches & Roe v Wade
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91 views • May 07, 2022
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https://www.nature.com/articles/s41577-022-00703-6
https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
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https://www.nature.com/articles/s41577-022-00703-6
https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
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