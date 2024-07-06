Cascadia Earthquake 🚨48 HOUR Warning🚨 for the "Big One"

Less than 48 Hours until July 7th... Get ready! I will be providing brief insight on the magnitude 5.7 earthquake that just hit off the coast of the PNW, and why this activity is extremely dangerous moving into a potential July 7th "Big One"... Even if something does NOT happen July 7th, this is an excellent opportunity to practice your preparedness skills and mindset.





Earthquake, Earthquakes, and Disaster... It is becoming more and more evident that the "singular disaster" spoken of in Ezekiel 7 might very well be talking about natural disasters in the form of mega earthquakes that will absolutely devastate the land of end-times-Israel aka America. July 7th could be the start of a great shaking for the US.





BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/





LINKS / SOCIAL:

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85