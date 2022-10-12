Mel K | Is Worldwide De-Dollarization Happening NOW? | The Connection Between the Dow Losing 9% of Its Value In September, Gold-Backed Currencies, BRICS, China, Russia, Putin, the Bank of England Financial Collapse and the Upgrading of Gold as a Tier 1 Asset
Russia and China are brewing up a challenge to dollar dominance by creating a new reserve currency - WATCH - https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/currencies/dollar-dominance-russia-china-rouble-yuan-brics-reserve-currency-imf-2022-6?op=1
China Has Urged The West To Read The New 14th BRICS Summit Declaration Carefully. This Is What It Says - READ - https://www.silkroadbriefing.com/news/2022/06/28/china-has-urged-the-west-to-read-the-new-14th-brics-summit-declaration-carefully-this-is-what-it-says/
Who Are the BRICS Nations?
Brazil
Russia
India
China
South Africa
BRICS has 41% of the Earth's Population.
Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Nigeria, Iran, Venezuela, Pakistan, Algeria, Turkey and Argentina are seeking to join BRICS.
Watch This Full Length August 30th Video Today At: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gxreqC1Q7KE
China-Russia currency agreement further threatens U.S. dollar
https://www.ibtimes.com/china-russia-currency-agreement-further-threatens-us-dollar-248338
Jerome H Powell - https://www.bis.org/author/jerome_h_powell.htm
What Is NATO? - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NATO
Learn More About the Rand Corporation Today At: https://www.rand.org/
How Does Klaus Schwab, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin Connect?
Pension fund panic led to Bank of England’s emergency intervention: Here’s what you need to know - https://www.cnbc.com/2022/09/29/pension-fund-panic-led-to-bank-of-englands-emergency-intervention.html
Dow tumbles 500 points on Friday to end September down nearly 9% https://www.cnbc.com/2022/09/29/stock-futures-are-flat-following-thursdays-broad-sell-off.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.