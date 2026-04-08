IRAN Part 2 ceasefire details & Israel is 'not too happy' with the ceasefire according to Fox News

Israel is 'not to happy' with the ceasefire according to Fox News & part 2 of Ceasefire details.

Cynthia... I had to abbreviate on the last video, ran out of characters for Part 2 of ceasefire details. I'll be Adding further updates, at the very bottom.

Here is Part 2:

Statement of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council on the Two-Week Ceasefire and Negotiation Conditions (Part 2)

With this strategy, and relying on unprecedented political and social unity, Iran and the resistance launched one of the heaviest hybrid wars in history against the United States and Israel, achieving all their planned objectives.

Iran and the resistance claim to have largely destroyed the U.S. military infrastructure in the region, inflicted heavy losses, and delivered severe blows to enemy forces, infrastructure, and assets both regionally and inside Israeli-controlled territory. The pressure became so intense that none of the enemy’s primary objectives were achieved, and within about ten days, it realized it could not win. It then began seeking contact with Iran through various channels to request a ceasefire.

Iranian officials state that for over a month, the enemy has been requesting a halt to hostilities, but these requests were rejected as the war was intended to continue until key goals were met, including weakening the enemy and removing long-term threats. Iran also rejected multiple ultimatums from the U.S., emphasizing it does not recognize such deadlines.

Authorities now claim that most war objectives have been achieved and that the enemy has been pushed into a historic defeat. Iran’s stated position is to continue the conflict as long as necessary to consolidate these gains and establish new regional security and political realities based on its power and influence.

In this context, and following approval by the Supreme Leader and the Supreme National Security Council, it was decided—given Iran’s position on the battlefield and the enemy’s inability to enforce its threats—to proceed with negotiations in Islamabad to finalize details within a maximum of 15 days.

Iran rejected all opposing proposals and instead presented its own 10-point plan via Pakistan. Key demands include: controlled passage through the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian coordination; an end to military actions against allied groups; withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region; establishment of a security protocol in the Strait of Hormuz affirming Iran’s role; full compensation for damages; removal of all sanctions and international resolutions; release of frozen Iranian assets; and formal approval of these terms in a binding UN Security Council resolution.

According to Iranian officials, Pakistan has conveyed that the U.S. has accepted these principles as a basis for negotiations despite its public posture. Based on this, Iran agreed to a two-week negotiation period in Islamabad.

It is emphasized that this does not mean the war has ended, and Iran will only accept a full end to the conflict once all terms of its proposal are finalized.

Adding:

"For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations." - Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi

Adding:

Iran’s conditions for ending the war (as reported by Iranian media) - @DD Geopolitcs

🔸️No further acts of aggression

🔸️Iran retains full control over the Strait of Hormuz

🔸️Recognition of Iran’s right to uranium enrichment

🔸️Removal of all primary and secondary sanctions

🔸️Termination of all UN Security Council and IAEA Board of Governors resolutions against Iran

🔸️Compensation paid to Iran for damages

🔸️Withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from the region

🔸️Full cessation of hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon

Adding:

Negotiations “with complete distrust of the US” will begin Friday, 10 April, in Islamabad — IRIB

Adding:

The Israel Broadcasting Authority:

Israel was not part of the negotiation process regarding Iran, and the US Vice President convinced Netanyahu to make the decision to ceasefire.

A U.S. official told Axios: The ceasefire will begin tonight (U.S. time), but we estimate it will take time for orders to reach field units in the IRGC.

🐻 Yep... we can see that.

Because:

Launches from Iran.

Air raid alarms also in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Explosions Kuwait.

Air defense activity reported in Saudi Arabia and Qatar as well.

Tel Aviv was hit with a cluster submunition missile from Iran.





@FotrosResistancee

Power outages reported in central Kuwait soon to be Iraq.

Adding:

Israeli media: A senior Israeli official: "We were completely surprised by Trump's decision and received updates at the last minute after everything had already been decided."

And: Multiple launches. Early alerts in central and south, alarms in the north.







