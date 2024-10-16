Funeral of four martyrs in Nablus, West Bank of Palestine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The funeral of four young men from the city of Nablus was held: Issam Al-Salaj, Naim Abdul Hadi, Salim Abu Saada, and Abdul Halim Al-Sarfandi, who were assassinated by the Israeli occupation forces while they were in their car. Ayyoob Yamak was on site and interviewed Sohaib Al-Salaj, brother of the martyr Issam Al-Salaj.
Filmed: 11/10/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇