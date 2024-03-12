Ministry 153 P034-5 thirty

Num 4:1 Adonai said to Moshe and Aharon,

Num 4:2 "Take a census of the descendants of K'hat, who are among the descendants of Levi, by clans and families,

Num 4:3 all those from thirty to fifty years old; these will enter the corps doing the work in the tent of meeting.





THIRTY

The Meaning of Numbers: The Number 30

The number 30 can symbolize dedication to a particular task or calling. Aaronic priests were dedicated to serve at 30, in part because it was the age when a person reached both physical and mental maturity and could therefore handle major responsibilities.





The number thirty can also represent the sacrificial blood of Yeshua. He was betrayed by Judas for 30 silver coins, which was a fulfillment of prophecy (Zechariah 11:12). When Judas flung the 'blood money' he was paid back into the temple, the priests did not accept it as an offering but rather decided to buy a potter's field with it. Though they were not aware of it, what they did was also fulfilling prophecy (verse 13).





Joseph, a type of Yeshua, was thirty years old when Egypt's Pharaoh placed him in charge over all that he ruled. King David also, when he began to reign over Israel, was thirty years old (2Samuel 5:4).





Brit HaDasha: Thirty

BRIT HADASHA NT

Luk_3:23 Yeshua was about thirty years old when he began his public ministry. It was supposed that he was a son of Yosef who was of Eli,





