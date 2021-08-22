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Did the Gates Foundation Actually Sterilize Hundreds of Thousands of Young Girls in India? Aug 20, 2020
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50 views • August 22, 2021
ISE Media founder and award-winning investigative journalist Ben Swann interviews Plandemic creator Mikki Willis for a candid discussion about Mikki’s latest film, InDoctorNation. The two discuss the content of the film and zero in on the Gates Foundation and the reported vaccine injuries in India and across Africa.
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