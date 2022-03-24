【Ukraine Rescue】03/22/2022 This Security Team Relieved a Lot of Pressure on the Frontline NFSC Fellow Fighters

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【Ukraine Rescue】 03/22/2022 The NFSC & ROLF Ukraine Humanitarian Rescue Operation – Poland Rescue Base Frontline Report: The employed security team greatly relieved the pressure of the fellow fighters, which enables the fellow fighters to have more time to rest and avoid excessive fatigue and physical discomfort.