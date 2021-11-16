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Flashback: Fauci involved in illegal AIDS research on orphan children in the 1980's-early 2000's
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Dr Anthony Fauci was allegedly involved in AIDS research conducted on orphan children, in secrecy,
with massive disregard of their basic human rights involved. Yours truly shares some thoughts on the
subject.
References
References
https://odysee.com/@DavidKnightShow:1/Fauci--Torturing,-Killing-Orphans-with-AIDS-Pharma:7
https://archive.ph/kerHs
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/fauci-approved-aids-drugs-toxic-for-adults-to-be-tested-on-orphans-foster-kids-rfk-jr-says-in-new-book/
https://archive.ph/qSXT2
https://archive.ph/O0YFT
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with massive disregard of their basic human rights involved. Yours truly shares some thoughts on the
subject.
References
References
https://odysee.com/@DavidKnightShow:1/Fauci--Torturing,-Killing-Orphans-with-AIDS-Pharma:7
https://archive.ph/kerHs
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/fauci-approved-aids-drugs-toxic-for-adults-to-be-tested-on-orphans-foster-kids-rfk-jr-says-in-new-book/
https://archive.ph/qSXT2
https://archive.ph/O0YFT
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
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