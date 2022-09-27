Create New Account
‘Against The Wind’ Episode 49 With Dr. Meryl Nass
Dr Paul Thomas and guest Dr. Meryl Nass shares astonishing figures on the blatant PCR testing and case count frauds that occurred during the pandemic:


WATCH FULL EPISODES of ‘Against The Wind’ With Dr. Paul Thomas on CHD.TV

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/against-the-wind-with-dr-paul-thomas


Pandemic Frauds, Fake Virus, PCR Tests Sham

