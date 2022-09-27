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‘Against The Wind’ Episode 49 With Dr. Meryl Nass
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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22 views • September 27, 2022

‘Against The Wind’ Episode 49 With Dr. Meryl Nass

https://rumble.com/v1lptrr-against-the-wind-episode-49-with-dr.-meryl-nass.html


Forwarded By:- (Read more in depth information from The Expose News)

https://expose-news.com/2022/09/25/manipulation-of-data-and-testing-during-the-pandemic/


Dr Paul Thomas and guest Dr. Meryl Nass shares astonishing figures on the blatant PCR testing and case count frauds that occurred during the pandemic:


Original Source:-

https://rumble.com/v1i4fjt-against-the-wind-episode-49-with-dr.-meryl-nass.html


WATCH FULL EPISODES of ‘Against The Wind’ With Dr. Paul Thomas on CHD.TV

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/against-the-wind-with-dr-paul-thomas


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/


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---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


Pandemic Frauds, Fake Virus, PCR Tests Sham

Keywords
fake viruspandemic fraudspcr tests sham
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