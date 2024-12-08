ASSAD EFFECT! Israel begins entering and bombing Syria

As expected, Israel began to invade Syrian territory out the Golan, carrying out several bombings at once following Syria fall into the hands of proxy wars, with no way to defend itself. Today, December 8, 2024, Syrian media documented images and reported that Israeli planes bombed, which Israel said were weapons sites and depots, hitting several parts of southern Syria amidst the dramatic events in Syria with great concern. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has decided to resign from the presidency and leave Syria, while calling for a peaceful transfer of power. Syria fell into the hands of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) led by al-Julani, where he joined al-Qaeda in 2003, establishing Jabhat al-Nusra during the rebellion against Syria in 2011. Over time, he changed the name of his group to Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, now acting as a pseudo-government in the northwestern region of Syria. However, Israeli planes and tanks began to enter before one day of the fall of Damascus. About four Israeli Air Force warplanes were seen crossing Bekaa Valley, Lebanon towards Syria, and then causing several explosions in southern Syria. Explosions from aerial bombardments were reportedly heard in Qasioun Mountain area, and Mezzeh airbase in western Damascus was targeted and destroyed an arsenal containing strategic weapons belonging to Syrian Armed Forces, according to Israeli reports. Meanwhile, Khalkhalah Airbase in Suwayda, in Daraa Governorate, not far from the Israeli border, was also targeted by heavy bombardment, as shown in the footage. Israel claims that the bombing was to prevent advanced equipment from falling into the hands of Syrian rebels. But it is worth noting! It seems that in the long term, about 95% of Syrians and rebels will be dreaming of the “old days”, the effects after they attempted to fall Assad!

