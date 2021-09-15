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The Patriot Hour: Twitter Cleared By FEC Hard Drive Turned Over To DSP [13.09.2021]
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60 views • September 15, 2021
- Sickening behavior seems to run in the Biden family... disgusting vile creeps.
FEC Dismisses Claims that Twitter Violated Election Law by Blocking Posts on Hunter Biden’s Laptop Computer Showing Prostitution, Drugs and Criminal Dealings
Published September 13, 2021 at 1:57pm
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/fec-dismisses-claims-twitter-violated-election-law-blocking-posts-hunter-bidens-laptop-computer-showing-prostitution-drugs-criminal-dealings/
October 25, 2020
Twitter-Facebook Censor and Suspend Hunter Biden Drugs and Sex Video After Letting Giuliani-Borat Alleged Sex Video Trend on Platforms 2 Days Earlier
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/twitter-facebook-censor-suspend-hunter-biden-drugs-sex-video-letting-giuliani-borat-alleged-sex-video-trend-platforms-2-days-earlier/
The Patriot Hour
Published September 13, 2021
1,113 Views
https://rumble.com/vmgztt-twitter-cleared-by-fec-hard-drive-turned-over-to-dsp.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
FEC Dismisses Claims that Twitter Violated Election Law by Blocking Posts on Hunter Biden’s Laptop Computer Showing Prostitution, Drugs and Criminal Dealings
Published September 13, 2021 at 1:57pm
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/fec-dismisses-claims-twitter-violated-election-law-blocking-posts-hunter-bidens-laptop-computer-showing-prostitution-drugs-criminal-dealings/
October 25, 2020
Twitter-Facebook Censor and Suspend Hunter Biden Drugs and Sex Video After Letting Giuliani-Borat Alleged Sex Video Trend on Platforms 2 Days Earlier
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/twitter-facebook-censor-suspend-hunter-biden-drugs-sex-video-letting-giuliani-borat-alleged-sex-video-trend-platforms-2-days-earlier/
The Patriot Hour
Published September 13, 2021
1,113 Views
https://rumble.com/vmgztt-twitter-cleared-by-fec-hard-drive-turned-over-to-dsp.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
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