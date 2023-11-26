Create New Account
Directed Energy Weapons 2 (DEWS)
Patriots on Fire
https://danhappel.com/are-directed-energy-weapons-being-targeted-at-civilian/This program will ask the question; are directed energy weapons being targeted at civilian targets to advance the climate change agenda and to control the actions of people?

Our guest today will be former FEMA study director and whistleblower Celeste Solum.

directed energy weaponsmicrowave weaponsdewslaser weaponsceleste solumconnecting the dotsdan happelshepards heartspaced based weaponsstar wars technology

