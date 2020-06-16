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Deleted Dr. Judy Mikovits Interview Part 3
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254 views • June 16, 2020
This is part three of my interview with Dr. Judy Mikovits, originally streamed on Youtube, before being deleted but html for too much truth. Parts one and two can be viewed using the links below.
Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/1cf680b5-03e2-4a78-8e79-dd8963c6bbdc
Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/c5738b6e-2d69-44f2-8925-f86bd9cc2fea
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Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/1cf680b5-03e2-4a78-8e79-dd8963c6bbdc
Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/c5738b6e-2d69-44f2-8925-f86bd9cc2fea
If you would like to support my work there are options below as well.
Use the FREE Cash App:
Try Cash App using my code and we’ll each get $5!
Click here: https://cash.me/app/JLVVXLX
If you already have it, use my special code”
One time donation with Cash App: $RedPill78
► Donate to RedPill78: http://www.Paypal.me/RedPill78
SEND AS FRIENDS AND FAMILY - NO FEES
► https://www.subscribestar.com/redpill78
► Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/RedPill78
PLEASE SUB TO BACKUP CHANNELS! IF SOMETHING HAPPENS I WILL PUBLISH THERE!
► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsLJ4pNyJ_xWyYQK14vGaXw
► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBuQpiTmgB7swLEjnVn0rTQ
► New RedPill78 Merch Store: https://teespring.com/stores/redpill78
► Donate to M3thods: http://www.paypal.me/M3thods
► Digital Asset Donations if you know Crypto:
1AGKFmLt7qEEDawXKPiSKfVyYXixjdbozW
Bitcoin Donations
qqg9e623rtqrcym9wer32zj6sclptxx6ey938hgd74
BitcoinCash Donations
0xd13399E491c78195ea576295439889891DAC7374
Ethereum Donations
LU66sxkwgg8tWQnecvrLA4qaBrWXQLcYW8
LiteCoin Donations
[email protected]
RedPill78
993 “C” S. Santa Fe Ave
#245
Vista, CA
92083
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