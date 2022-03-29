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The Koran and Book of Mormon
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63 views • March 29, 2022
I explain the Koran (or Qur'an) chief book used by Muslims to support their Islamic belief, and the Book of Mormon, chief book used by LDS church members to support their Mormon belief. These are important and interesting facts you must know.
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