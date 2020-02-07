Voices from Aleppo - "We are all human, why is the West killing humans in Syria?"

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Sometimes words are not needed here in #Syria. The expression in eyes that have seen too much, in faces that have aged prematurely because of the trauma and grief they have reflected. The depth of sorrow, confusion and rage burns any heart that opens itself to the suffering of the Syrian people after nine years of relentless war and death.