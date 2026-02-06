RT News - February 6 2026 2PM GMT

February 6, 2026

A Senior Russian Military Intelligence official is in critical condition after being shot in a residential building with the attack coming amid trilateral talks between Moscow, Washington and Kiev. Russia's top diplomat blames Ukraine for the apparent assassination attempt. A massive blast rips through an Islamabad mosque during Friday prayers, killing dozens just days after Pakistan's army wraps up an operation against separatists. And those Balochistan militants reportedly managed to break some of their allies out of prison. As talks between the US and Iran kick off in Oman, the White House warns it may still strike the Islamic Republic unless its demands are met.





