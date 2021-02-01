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Exclusive: Medical board attempts to strip doctor of license over informed vaccine consent
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90 views • February 01, 2021
Ben Swann, January 29, 2021
The Minnesota Medical Board has targeted Dr. Bob Zajac and is attempting to restrict his medical license from practice entirely due to his support for families choosing their legal vaccine exemption option. What is most surprising is that complaints against Dr. Bob have come not from patients but people who simply disagree with statements about informed content that Dr. Bob has made in the media. Thanks to our sponsor for this episode Https://healthchoice.org
Support Dr. Bob here:
https://healthchoice.org
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The Minnesota Medical Board has targeted Dr. Bob Zajac and is attempting to restrict his medical license from practice entirely due to his support for families choosing their legal vaccine exemption option. What is most surprising is that complaints against Dr. Bob have come not from patients but people who simply disagree with statements about informed content that Dr. Bob has made in the media. Thanks to our sponsor for this episode Https://healthchoice.org
Support Dr. Bob here:
https://healthchoice.org
Follow Ben Swann on Telegram https://t.me/joinchat/TE1_7uAd2rkOOBbZ
Have our reports sent directly to your mobile by texting me here: 404-467-5809
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Unstoppable Domains: Buy one domain get one free.
https://truthinmedia.com/unstoppable
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5JSmSubwEw
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