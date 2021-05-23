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Only 5000 out of 90 million Africans have opted for the Coronavirus vaccine.
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7440 views • May 23, 2021
Africans are awake to the big pharma agenda. They have learned from their previous experience like vaccines spreading polo through their communities
https://journal-neo.org/2020/09/28/gates-vaccine-spreads-polio-across-africa/
https://journal-neo.org/2020/09/28/gates-vaccine-spreads-polio-across-africa/
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