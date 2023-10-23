Nigerians In Canada Are Going Back To Nigeria - They Can't Make Money - They Can't Afford To Live Here.





As a journalist and a guy with generally a very big mouth, I talk to absolutely everybody all of the time.





I take a lot of uber rides around Calgary and I've come across a lot of people that are from various places around the world but today this is the fourth time I've spoken to a Nigerian driver who is leaving Canada because they cannot make ends meet.





How bad does a country in the G20 have to be when Africans are returning to Africa because there are more opportunities there for them to make money than there are here? The answer is, very, very, very bad. Canada is a communist dump and it's time has come and gone. Everybody else should get the hell out of here too.





