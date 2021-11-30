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BBC Journalist Exposes Confusion & MHRA continues NOT to investigate Adverse Reactions
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BBC Journalist Exposes Confusion & MHRA continues NOT to investigate Adverse Reactions
https://rumble.com/vq0l79-bbc-journalist-exposes-confusion-and-mhra-continues-not-to-investigate-adve.html
Starting with the deep confusion apparent in the BBC this is an expose on how adverse reactions are still not being investigated.
In a board meeting June Raine (MHRA) says she is concerned about malicious yellow card submissions. However, she is blown right out into the open because she confirms there are no figures to present to the board. Shambolix! (I think that's the word) when peoples lives are at stake.
Brian Gerrish, David Scott and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
Excerpts from the show 22 November 2021, full show and much more including news On Demand Found Here:- https://www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
*************
Rich Preston Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3CFu3DE
MHRA Video: - https://bit.ly/30JucsN
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
https://rumble.com/vq0l79-bbc-journalist-exposes-confusion-and-mhra-continues-not-to-investigate-adve.html
Starting with the deep confusion apparent in the BBC this is an expose on how adverse reactions are still not being investigated.
In a board meeting June Raine (MHRA) says she is concerned about malicious yellow card submissions. However, she is blown right out into the open because she confirms there are no figures to present to the board. Shambolix! (I think that's the word) when peoples lives are at stake.
Brian Gerrish, David Scott and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
Excerpts from the show 22 November 2021, full show and much more including news On Demand Found Here:- https://www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
*************
Rich Preston Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3CFu3DE
MHRA Video: - https://bit.ly/30JucsN
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
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