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Greece, Thessaloniki (January 15) The police used tear gas against anarchists who protested against the expulsion by special forces of a group of young people who seized the premises of the Department
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40 views • January 18, 2022
Greece, Thessaloniki (January 15)
The police used tear gas against anarchists who protested against the expulsion by special forces of a group of young people who seized the premises of the Department of Biology of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.
A group of people rained Molotov cocktails towards the police. They also tried to set fire to trash cans.
The police detained at least 30 people, two of whom were arrested.
The police used tear gas against anarchists who protested against the expulsion by special forces of a group of young people who seized the premises of the Department of Biology of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.
A group of people rained Molotov cocktails towards the police. They also tried to set fire to trash cans.
The police detained at least 30 people, two of whom were arrested.
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