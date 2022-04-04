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Dr. Zelenko | Natural Remedies and Immune Responses Can Cure Some of Society's Most Feared Illnesses
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629 views • April 04, 2022
Stunning: Natural Remedies and Immune Responses Can Cure Some of Society's Most Feared Illnesses.
Dr. Zelenko: "There was a Dr. Cooley. He was an oncological surgeon who lived more than 100 years ago, and he noticed that most of his patients would have recurrence and die. And then he had one patient that had end-stage, metastatic pancreatic cancer [that was] inoperable, and that patient became septic and almost died, but he recovered from the infection. And [Cooley] noticed that the cancer had gone away. So that was the birth of immunotherapy. He realized that the immune response the body had against [the] infection [was] simultaneously able to take care of the cancer.”

This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. The Vigilant Fox Published April 4, 2022

Dr. Zelenko | Natural Remedies and Immune Responses Can Cure Some of Society's Most Feared Illnesses

Dr Zelenko, Natural Remedies, Immune Responses Can Cure Some of Societys Most Feared Illnesses, April 4 2022.
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natural remediesdr zelenkoapril 4 2022immune responses can cure some of societys most feared illnesses
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