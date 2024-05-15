Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Barge hits a bridge in Texas, damaging the structure and causing an oil spill
channel image
GalacticStorm
2251 Subscribers
Shop now
106 views
Published 21 hours ago

THEY ARE DESTROYING THE US
After Baltimore, now Texas: a barge struck a bridge today, causing a section of the bridge to collapse and halting traffic in both directions. This bridge connects Galveston and Pelican Island. Why do you think THEY picked THIS bridge? Share & WATCH!

Keywords
barge hits a bridge in texasdamaging the structurecausing an oil spill

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket