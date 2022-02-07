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Former RCMP Sniper and Member of Justin Trudeau's Security Detail Tells Truckers to 'Hold the Line'
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382 views • February 07, 2022
Former RCMP Officer Cpl. Daniel Bulford who refused to get vaccinated due to his religous beliefs and is now head of security for the Freedom For Truckers convoy protesting in Ottawa informed the protesters how to handle the police if they are stopped and questioned for assisting the truckers in anyway. Cpl. Bulford who left Trudeau's security detail in the fall was a long time member of the RCMP and was a sniper for Trudeau. I can only imagine his stories.
Related video:
OTTAWA POLICE SCARE TACTICS - HOLD THE LINE
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Related video:
OTTAWA POLICE SCARE TACTICS - HOLD THE LINE
canuck tv canada @BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IWkh511LKTEG/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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